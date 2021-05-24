Father releases statement after daughter, 14, dies in shooting at “unauthorized” concert

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a weekend shooting at an “unauthorized” concert that left 14 people injured and a teenager dead.

The concert happened on a piece of property in the Deas Hill community just off Rivers Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said multiple shooters were involved; 14 people were injured and a 14-year-old girl, later identified as Ronjanea Smith, was killed as a result.

News 2 spoke with Smith’s father on Monday, but he did not want to appear on camera. Instead, he released the following statement:

“The hurt I have for the loss of Ronjanae can only be described as defeat. The fact that I will no longer be able to get a simple ‘I love you daddy’ text, or be able to FaceTime with her, or simply hit the ‘like’ button on a post she makes is disheartening. Mass shootings aren’t secluded to “poverty-stricken areas. Ronjanae’s mother, Katrina Sinclair, and myself, would like to keep the focus on finding the perpetrators responsible for not only murdering our daughter but hurting the other children that will now have to deal with constant trauma of the site of murder and loud gun shots.”











Smith said he will be meeting with Chief Burgess on Monday afternoon and plans to talk more about his daughter and the shooting later.

According to the report, Smith was the youngest of the 15 victims. Seven of the victims were minors.