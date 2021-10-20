FBI, local, and state agencies conduct medical training exercises in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Federal Bureau of Investigations, along with local and state law enforcement and first responder agencies, conducted a multi-day training operation in Charleston.

The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, a selective and specially trained unit, worked with different agencies and surrounding hospitals to conduct training that focused on the medical aspect of critical situations and how to transport injured law enforcement officers and civilians.

“How could we safely, efficiently, and quickly get them transported to a medical facility or to render aid on the spot, if necessary,” Special Agent in Charge, Reid Davis explained.

Davis also noted the environmental advantage of using Charleston as its training location.

“We can use all of our different resources, whether that be aviation (air), maritime, ATVs (four-wheel-drive vehicles) to make sure we’re all to train in multiple different environments in one training exercise,” Davis said.

Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright said the training exercise provided an opportunity for local agencies like Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement to collaborate with federal partners, like the FBI and US Parks Service

“These are entities that you would never see probably collaborate together in any other type of facet except for an exercise like this,” Wright said.

A similar training exercise was conducted in Charleston in 2019.