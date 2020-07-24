Federal eviction moratorium ends Friday; how you can find help to avoid eviction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The federal eviction moratorium under the CARES Act is set to expire on Friday, impacting more than 12 million renters nationwide and thousands in the Lowcountry.

There are resources available to those who are concerned about being evicted during the on-going pandemic.

With the moratorium ending, landlords can give delinquent tenants 30 days’ notice and then start filing eviction paperwork in late August.

A local HUD certified housing counseling service shares what you can do if you still can’t pay.

After you receive an eviction notice, the first step is to immediately contact the magistrate court and ask for a hearing to explain your situation.

The judge will decide what remedy is available to help you avoid eviction.

If your rent is based on your income, and your income has dropped dramatically, you need to contact the Housing Authority to have your rent recertified and the government could pick up a portion.

President and CEO of Charleston Urban League says it’s important for renters to be proactive when they are served a notice.

“Once they get the second notice it’s too late. They don’t have recourse to go to the court to ask for a hearing to explain their situation, and at that point there’s nothing really anyone can do to avoid the eviction,” said Otha Meadow.

There are several HUD certified housing counseling services in the Lowcountry that provide financial assistance as well as an “eviction prevention toolkit” on the HUD website.

You can find that toolkit and other helpful resources by clicking here: www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/covid_19_resources