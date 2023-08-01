CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two trails in the Lowcountry have received funding through the federal Recreational Trails Program (RTP).

RTP is a federal program designed to help states provide and maintain trails for recreational use.

According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT), a trail on Sullivan’s Island and a project in Francis Marion National Forest have received RTP grants.

Sullivan’s Island Beachfront Nature Trail in the Town of Sullivan’s Island received $100,000 in RTP funding towards their $200,000 project.

Sullivan’s Island represents a unique government, community, and ecosystem where every effort has been made to balance important issues. The community is respectful of the people of South Carolina who own our beaches and make investments in providing ADA access to that resource. We are ever mindful of our stewardship of this resource for our state’s residents and for the visitors who travel to enrich their lives in this unique habitat. The trails and beach paths are both accessible and are carefully crafted (and maintained) opportunities for views, ocean shore, and the historic structures that are part of the National Park. Town Councilman Gary Visser, Sullivan’s Island Beachfront Nature Trail, Town of Sullivan’s Island

The Wambaw Cycle 2023 Enhancement Project received a $28,000 RTP grant. The $35,000 project is facilitated through the USDA Forest Service in Francis Marion National Forest.

Fort Fair Lawn in Moncks Corner recently received an RTP grant after being maintained by Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust for decades. The grant allowed Fort Fair Lawn to open to the public in September 2022.