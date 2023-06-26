CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will receive $25.9 million in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding to build a transit and workforce center.

The CARTA Shipwatch Square Transit and Workforce Center will serve as an electric transportation hub for the Charleston and North Charleston communities.

Officials say the funding will give CARTA the resources it needs to replace and refurbish electric bus charging infrastructure to make Shipwatch Square a “super stop charging station.”

U.S. Congressman James Clyburn announced the funding on Monday morning, which he says comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“I am delighted to see how the Biden-Harris Administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to elevate and connect communities,” said Congressman Clyburn. “This funding will make Charleston a model for zero-emission transit systems throughout the state and the nation.”

The FTA Low- and No-Emission and the Buses and Bus Facilities grants have awarded nearly $1.7 billion in funding for 130 projects in 46 states and territories, according to Congressman Clyburn’s office.

The additional funding will result in about 1,700 low or zero emission buses.