Feds seek end to dredging limits that protect sea turtles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. government is close to ending a policy used to protect rare sea turtles for three decades.

Since 1991, the Army Corps of Engineers during the warmer months has halted dredging to vacuum accumulating sediments from shipping channels from North Carolina to Florida.

That’s when sea turtles protected by the Endangered Species Act are most abundant in those waters during spring and summer.

Now the Army Corps plans to dredge near coastal Brunswick, Georgia, in April or May.

The federal agency concluded seasonal limits on dredging won’t likely imperil sea turtles’ long-term survival, even if overall deaths increase.

Conservation groups say federal agencies are downplaying the threat.