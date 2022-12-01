CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working to make sure Lowcountry residents impacted by Hurricane Ian have access to assistance.

The agency has set up Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. “Highly trained FEMA personnel as well as representatives from South Carolina state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration” will be available to guide residents through the recovery process.

Staff can help update FEMA applications, apply for state/community programs, clarify information from FEMA and other agencies, explain rental assistance programs, fax requested documents, and scan/copy new information for case files.

Residents should apply for FEMA assistance before visiting a site.

The Charleston County site, located at the North Charleston Public Works on Casper Padgett Way, opens Monday, December 5. It will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Georgetown County site, located at the Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center on Pawleys Island, will open on Friday, December 2. It will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Horry County site is already operational at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach. It is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

