Festival Centre hosting Spring Carnival, COVID-19 safety regulations in place

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Festival Centre is hosting their Spring Carnival for the community starting Thursday.

Starting Thursday, April 22nd the Spring Carnival will be taking place at the Festival Center until Sunday, May 2nd.

There will be rides, games and tasty fair foods for the community to enjoy.

Unlimited wristbands for riders (36 inches and taller) are $35 or ride tickets can be purchased for $1.50 each.

Officials ask that guests wear masks, practice social distancing and utilize the hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations located on the midway.

Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21-years-old.

Hours of the carnival are as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Event details are subject to change. For more information, call 866-666-3247.