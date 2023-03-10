CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Happening next week, the annual Festival of Houses and Gardens is returning to downtown Charleston. This is the Historic Charleston Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

This is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our historic homes every year, but it’s also more than that. The festival has proven to be a wonderful educational tool.

The festival is the country’s largest and oldest continuous exhibition of houses and gardens, with five weeks total of home tours, lectures, and concerts.

Festival attendees this year get to “be an insider” and enjoy the rare opportunity to go inside historic houses and distinctive gardens on the peninsula.

The mission of the Historic Charleston Foundation is to champion the historic authenticity, cultural character, and livability of Charleston through advocacy and community engagement.

Besides the home and garden tours, visitors can look forward to other activities like sunset boat tours, and new this year, a festival music series:

“It is not only attending the house tours, but it is also attending our live like a local events, we want people to not just visit Charleston, we want them to live Charleston. So, we use the phrase, be an insider, get the inside track of what it is actually like, to be a Charlestonian, and come to our rosé and roses events, come to our food for thought lectures, and our festival of music series, so much to see for visitors and locals alike.” -Roualeyn de Haas, Historic Charleston Foundation

The festival starts March 15th. You can get tickets at historiccharleston.org.