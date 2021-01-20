Fetter Health begins distributing the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network will administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the community for those eligible in phase one.

Fetter Health says they are targeting rural and impoverished communities.

They do not require patients to make an appointment. When you arrive on-site you will be asked to fill out your information and provide proof of your age or employment to verify that you qualify for the first round of the vaccine.

Fetter plans to distribute 500 vaccines on a first come first serve basis at the clinic site.

They will open at 8 A.M. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Rivers Avenue until 1 P.M.

Aretha Powers, Chief Executive Officer of Fetter Health Care Network says they have partnered with local hospitals and churches to make this happen.

“We will go into the rural communities and some of the impoverished communities and set up shop in those communities,” Powers mentioned.

Fetter Health says they have a strict cut-off at 1 P.M. As long as you are in line at 1 P.M. you will get the vaccine.

Fetter Health began with COVID testing last year and tested more than 20,000 people. They hope to reach the same number with the vaccine.

Fetter Health says they are able to order vaccines as long as they are available through the federal government. Since that number is unknown, you will have to check back on their website every week to see where they will be set up.

“We’ll work with individuals who may have difficulty reading or writing, we have registration individuals on-site that will come to your car. We’re going to do everything we can do to help you get through this process,” added Powers.

If you receive your vaccine from Fetter Health you will be able to receive the second dose at the same location 28 days later.