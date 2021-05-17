Fetter Health Care Network hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the week in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week, Fetter Health Care Network will host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those eligible throughout the Lowcountry.

Monday, May 17th there will be a clinic at Author Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne St. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

They will be distributing Moderna dose 2 for eligible participants.

Tuesday, May 18th there will be a clinic at New Covenant Church of God located at 2801 Ashley Phosphate Rd in North Charleston.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Moderna dose 2 participants.

Wednesday, May 19th there will be a clinic at North Charleston Fire Department Station #2 in North Charleston.

The clinic will be for Moderna dose 1 participants and run from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday, May 20th there will be another Moderna dose 2 clinic for those eligible at the North Charleston Athletic Center located at 5794 Caper Padgett Way.

The clinic will go from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

All clinics will be for those individuals 18 years and older who are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Individuals are asked to anticipate a moderate wait time, as previous clinics have been well attended. It is also encouraged that recipients refrain from arriving prior to 30 minutes before the start of the vaccine clinics.

