NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network will host a vaccination clinic for the community in North Charleston Tuesday.

The clinic will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Azalea Church of Christ located at 3950 Azalea Dr.

The clinic will run on a first come, first served basis for those who are in Phase 1A.

For more information on Fetter Health Care Network vaccine clinics, click here.