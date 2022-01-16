Fetter Health Care Network to participate in COVID-19 therapeutics program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The federal government selected Fetter Health Care Network to participate in the COVID-19 Therapeutics program, allowing providers to administer oral antiviral medication for patients with COVID-19.

The selection of Fetter to participate in the COVID-19 therapeutics program comes after the Emergency Use Authorization issuance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Fetter is planning to begin administering the oral medication on January 19.

“Our top priority at this time is to ensure underserved communities affected by COVID-19 have easy access to FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 oral antiviral pills,” said Aretha Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “Throughout the pandemic, our team has intentionally focused on caring for individuals and communities who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including those experiencing homelessness, migratory agricultural workers, public housing residents, minority communities, rural residents, elderly, and those with limited English proficiency. As we step into this next phase of serving our communities, this mission will remain.”

Fetter will follow eligibility guidances set by the FDA to only provide the COVID-19 antiviral medication to patients who medically qualify for it. Symptomatic patients will be provided with rapid antigen tests and a medical provider will determine appropriate treatment based on age, vaccination status, and past medical history.

Fetter will offer free COVID-19 testing and antivirals to qualified individuals in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton Counties based on the following schedule:

Site Address Days Time Charleston Family Health Center 51 Nassau Street Charleston, SC 29403 Monday – Friday 8 – 11 a.m. Enterprise Pediatrics Health Center 2047 Comstock Ave. Charleston, SC 29405 Monday – Thursday 8 – 11 a.m. Thaddeus J Bell Family Health Center 130 Varnfield Dr., Summerville, SC 29483 Monday, Wednesday, Fridays 8 – 11 a.m. Elijah Wright Family Health Center 1681 Old Hwy 6 Cross, SC 29436 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8 – 11 a.m. Walterboro Family Health Center 302 Medical Park Drive #111 Walterboro, SC 29488 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8 – 11 a.m. Johns Island Family Health Center 3627 Maybank Hwy Johns Islands SC 29455 Tuesday & Wednesday 8 – 11 a.m. Hollywood Family Health Center 5225 Highway165 Hollywood, SC 29449 Thursday & Friday 8 – 11 a.m.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Therapeutics program, click here. More information about Fetter can be found at FetterHealthCare.org.