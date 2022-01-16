Fetter Health Care Network to participate in COVID-19 therapeutics program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fetter Health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The federal government selected Fetter Health Care Network to participate in the COVID-19 Therapeutics program, allowing providers to administer oral antiviral medication for patients with COVID-19.

The selection of Fetter to participate in the COVID-19 therapeutics program comes after the Emergency Use Authorization issuance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Fetter is planning to begin administering the oral medication on January 19.

“Our top priority at this time is to ensure underserved communities affected by COVID-19 have easy access to FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 oral antiviral pills,” said Aretha Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “Throughout the pandemic, our team has intentionally focused on caring for individuals and communities who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including those experiencing homelessness, migratory agricultural workers, public housing residents, minority communities, rural residents, elderly, and those with limited English proficiency. As we step into this next phase of serving our communities, this mission will remain.”

Fetter will follow eligibility guidances set by the FDA to only provide the COVID-19 antiviral medication to patients who medically qualify for it. Symptomatic patients will be provided with rapid antigen tests and a medical provider will determine appropriate treatment based on age, vaccination status, and past medical history.

Fetter will offer free COVID-19 testing and antivirals to qualified individuals in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton Counties based on the following schedule:

SiteAddressDaysTime
Charleston Family Health Center51 Nassau Street Charleston, SC 29403Monday – Friday8 – 11 a.m.
Enterprise Pediatrics Health Center2047 Comstock Ave. Charleston, SC 29405Monday – Thursday8  – 11 a.m.
Thaddeus J Bell Family Health Center130 Varnfield Dr., Summerville, SC 29483Monday, Wednesday, Fridays8  – 11 a.m.
Elijah Wright Family Health Center1681 Old Hwy 6 Cross, SC 29436Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday8  – 11 a.m.
Walterboro Family Health Center302 Medical Park Drive #111 Walterboro, SC 29488Wednesday, Thursday, Friday8  – 11 a.m.
Johns Island Family Health Center3627 Maybank Hwy Johns Islands SC 29455Tuesday & Wednesday8  – 11 a.m.
Hollywood Family Health Center5225 Highway165 Hollywood, SC 29449Thursday & Friday8  – 11 a.m.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Therapeutics program, click here. More information about Fetter can be found at FetterHealthCare.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES