Fetter Health Care to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BERKEKLEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care on Friday announced two upcoming vaccination clinics in Berkeley County.

Phase 1a individuals will be eligible: health care workers, persons age 70 or older, mission-critical government employees, long-term care facility residents and staff, and parents of medically fragile children.

Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

People are encouraged to arrive early and bring an ID or proof of employment. Registrations will be completed on site.

The first clinic will be on February 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship (358 Liberty Hall Road).

The second clinic will be held on February 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Greater St. James AME (1836 Jedburg Road).

