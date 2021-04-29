Fetter Health hosting multiple vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network announced the latest vaccination clinics scheduled in Berkeley, Charleston and Colleton Counties.

The clinics will be over the next week ranging from April 28th – May 6th.

The clinics will be administering doses of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Individuals must be 18 years and older to be eligible to receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, while those 16 years and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are continuing to encourage our community members to do their part by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Aretha R. Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “Our hope is to make vaccines accessible to everyone in need and we will continue doing what we can to push back against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The clinics are as followed:

Vaccine Type Date Time Location Moderna Dose 2 Only Wednesday, April 28 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Colleton County High School 150 Cougar Nation Drive Walterboro, SC 29488 Moderna Dose 1 Only Thursday, April 29 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. First Baptist Church – Jedburg 121 Brewer Road Summerville, SC 29483 Johnson & Johnson Single Dose Tuesday, May 4 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Multicultural Resource Center 4870 Piedmont Avenue North Charleston, SC 29406 Pfizer Dose 1 Only Wednesday, May 5 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Day Dawn Baptist Church 2057 Highway 45 Pineville, SC 29468 Pfizer Dose 1 Only Thursday, May 6 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 7396 Rivers Avenue North Charleston, SC 29406 Courtesy of Fetter Health Care Network

Second dose clinics are intended for individuals who received their first dose vaccine at a previous Fetter clinic.

There will be an option for on-site registration or individuals can schedule appointments online.

Individuals are asked to anticipate a moderate wait time, as previous clinics have been well attended. It is also encouraged that recipients refrain from arriving prior to 30 minutes before the start of the vaccine clinics.