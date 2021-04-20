Fetter Health hosting multiple vaccination clinics throughout the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health will be hosting vaccination clinics to administer first dose shots this week in the Lowcountry.

Fetter Health will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. three days this week.

The first clinic will be Tuesday, April 20 at the New Covenant Church of God in North Charleston.

The next clinic will be Wednesday, April 21 at Arthur Christopher Community Center on Fishburne St.

Another clinic will be Thursday, April 22 at the North Charleston Athletic Center.