EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Edisto Island Tuesday afternoon.

They will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so the clinic will be available for those 18-years-old and older.

The clinic will be at Jane Edwards Elementary School on Edisto Island from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be on-site registration, but they ask you to not to arrive to the clinic before 8:30 a.m.