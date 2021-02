SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A vaccination clinic in Summerville hosted by Fetter Health Care Network will be taking place Thursday.

The clinic goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater St. James AME Church.

The clinic will be for those in Phase 1A.

You will have to register at the clinic, and do not need an appointment ahead of time.

Things will run on a first come, first served basis.