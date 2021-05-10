Fetter Health to host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the Lowcountry

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health will host three clinics this week in the Lowcountry for eligible participants to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The first clinic will be Monday, May 10th at Trident Technical College in North Charleston. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for eligible participants.

The next clinic will be Tuesday, May 11th at the International Longshoremen’s Association in the Charleston area. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These two clinics will be for second dose Moderna vaccine participants who received dose one from a previous Fetter Health clinic.

For those needing their first dose, there will be Moderna vaccine clinic Wednesday, May 12th at the John’s Island County Park (Mullet Hall County Park) in Johns Island. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All clinics will be for those 18 years and older.