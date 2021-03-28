Fetter Healthcare announces upcoming vaccination clinics for Charleston and Colleton Counties

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Healthcare has announced additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics taking place over the next few weeks.

Vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and no appointment is needed for these clinics.

The clinics come as Governor Henry McMaster and the state’s lead health agency say all adults in the state will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 31st.

Fetter says individuals who qualify should arrive at the clinic and complete an on-site registration.

Those attending should anticipate a moderate wait time, as previous clinics have been well attended. It is also encouraged that recipients refrain from arriving prior to 30 minutes before the start of the vaccine clinics.

“We are continuing to serve the Lowcountry as vaccines become available for our team to administer,” said Aretha R. Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “Each clinic is designed with our community members in mind, as we aim to overcome hurdles such as transportation or appointment availability for individuals in need.”

Individuals are asked to please note the Dose Two clinics featured below are intended for individuals who received their first dose at a previous Fetter Health Care Network clinic:

Moderna – DOSE 1 ONLY – Wednesday, March 31st from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro)

Moderna – DOSE 2 ONLY – Wednesday, March 31st from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at New Bethlehem Baptist Church (1945 Liberia Road, Wadmalaw Island)

Johnson & Johnson – SINGLE DOSE ONLY – Thursday, April 1st from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Faith Assembly of God North Campus (3001 Landing Parkway, North Charleston)

Vaccine TBD – Tuesday, April 6th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Jane Edwards Elementary School (1960 Janes Edwards Road, Edisto Island) *Fetter says they are still awaiting confirmation on what dose will be offered at this clinic.