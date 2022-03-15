NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care expanded its school-based healthcare services to students at R.B. Stall High School.

Fetter has been partnering with the Charleston County School District for the past four years to provide myriad health care services to students, staff, and their families.

The partnership, which began Tuesday, offers primary care, dental services, health screenings, immunizations, sports physicals, case management, specialist referrals and behavioral health services.

“We are thankful and excited for the opportunity to expand our school-based services to the students at R.B. Stall High School,” said Aretha Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter. “As a community health center, one of our primary focuses is making quality health care services accessible and affordable for our friends and neighbors in the Lowcountry. We look forward to growing our partnership with R.B. Stall High School and helping these students flourish through access to a wide range of health care services.”

Fetter’s team will be at the school on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

They will also have a rotating car scheduled as six schools throughout the Lowcountry including Baptist Hill Middle School, Deer Park Middle School, Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science, Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center and Morningside Middle School.