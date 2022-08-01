MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Fields to Families, a nonprofit helping families who are experiencing food insecurity, is looking for volunteers to help alleviate hunger across the tri-county.

Volunteers often help harvest crops from farms in the Lowcountry before they are distributed to families in need across the community.

Organizers say volunteers of all ages are welcome – they will spend time collecting items at farmer’s markets, delivering produce to local organizations, harvesting from local harms, and working at the year-round garden in Moncks Corner.

Those interested can click here to learn more about volunteering opportunities and sign up to help.