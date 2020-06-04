Fifth day of protests across the Lowcountry in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Wednesday marked a fifth straight day of protests across the Lowcountry. These nationwide movements were sparked by the death of George Floyd, but demonstrators say it’s about something larger.

The protests remained peaceful on Wednesday, but it was a long day for some of the protesters. Many of them began early in the afternoon at Colonial Lake, then joined another protest that started at Brittlebank Park across from the Charleston Police Department, and proceeded through downtown to Marion Square.

The hundreds who gathered all supported a similar message and the group Black Lives Matter.

For Ashley Johnson, coming out to the protests was a way to guarantee her voice was heard:

“I am tired of colorism and I am tired of racism, and I am tired of us being mad. I’m just tired, and I have to speak my word. You know what I’m saying, I got to be here for people to hear me, you know?” Ashley Johnson

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also came to the protest today, apologizing to the crowd for the city’s part in problems this weekend.

He did not speak to the media, he told News 2 he was there to listen.

Protesters say they are making space for uncomfortable conversations with people of all backgrounds:

“Wholeheartedly, it is heartfelt to see this many people, that look so differently, out here right now. Because we have to have a dialogue that is necessary.” Protest participant

Besides thoughtful conversations, protesters were asking for tangible change, encouraging everyone to show up to the polls and vote in the June 9 South Carolina Primary Election, that is now less than a week away.

