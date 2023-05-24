Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- People traveling for Memorial Day may want to head to the nearest Circle K gas station to fill up their tanks before hitting the road.

The convenience store chain is offering customers 40 cents off per gallon between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at stations across the Charleston area on Thursday.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K said. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

In addition, most locations will have a limited number of fuel discount cards to hand out which Charlestonians can use to save 10 cents per gallon on fuel throughout the summer, according to a news release.

The one-day savings event will be available at over 60 participating Circle-K locations in the area.

The average for a gallon of gas in the Charleston metro area was $3.38 as of Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com.