Filmed in Charleston, season 2 of the hit Netflix series Outer Banks premieres next month

OUTER BANKS (L to R) CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON in episode 204 of OUTER BANKS Cr. JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pogues and Kooks are back! Season 2 of the hit Netflix series, Outer Banks, will drop on the streaming platform later next month.

From Summerville to Mount Pleasant and places in between, the show filmed in various locations across the Lowcountry over the past several months, after a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show follows a group of teens in a treasure hunt in the “Outer Banks” of North Carolina – which was actually set in the Charleston area. Many scenes from the first season were set at Shem Creek and in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village.

In a continuation of the first season’s storyline, we find characters ‘John B’ and ‘Sarah’ on the run following a near-death experience off the Carolina coast.

Outer Banks Season 2 premieres July 30



Let’s go for gold, Pogues 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/zR0ZwKsWxr — Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2021

Casting agents spent much of the year casting locals as extras and in featured roles on the new show, which is set to premiere on Netflix on July 30th.

Taylor Woodell, a casting director for TW Cast & Recruit, described one of the locations where scenes were filmed in Shem Creek as almost like a character.

“It is the type of hospitality that comes with filming in the Lowcountry that helps draw crews here,” she said. “With its diverse culture, you can pull off just about any look you want.”

The show’s popularity led to more than 1,300 people wanting to be an extra in the first 24 hours after the show announced its second season.

“We crashed a portion of our database, but when we looked for our overall people that have signed up into the system, we have had over several thousand sign up within a day – which is overwhelming and a great problem to have,” Woodell said.

News 2 caught up with crews as they filmed various scenes at Guerin’s Pharmacy on South Main Street in Summerville last October, on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, Kiawah Island, and near the College of Charleston campus in downtown Charleston.