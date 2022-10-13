ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on the Isle of Palms are warning about an increase in traffic and parking issues Thursday due to filming on the island.

The Isle of Palms Police Department said traffic and parking along both sides of Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue and 10th Avenue will be impacted as filming takes place in the area.

Police will be on the scene directing drivers as needed. They said the Isle of Palms Municipal Parking Lot would also be closed Thursday.

Two shows have been filming in the Lowcountry this month including HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and Netflix’s Outer Banks. A film starring Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney is also filming in Charleston.

It’s unclear if any of these projects’ production is related to filming on the Isle of Palms.