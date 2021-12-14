Final numbers show how many North Charleston fire, police personnel received COVID-19 vaccines or left their jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston shared its final numbers of first responders who either left the city or received the COVID-19 vaccine by the city’s extended mandate deadline.

They said 275 sworn police officers received the vaccine (fully vaccinated), while 16 were terminated and 15 resigned from the agency.

City leaders said 212 fire personnel got the vaccine (fully vaccinated), nine were terminated, and three resigned from their department.

“Of the resignations, only eight employees cited the vaccine mandate as the reason they were resigning,” said Ryan Johnson, a spokesman for the city.

The city earlier this month said 95% of its employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Leaders said 72 exemptions were denied, 20 were approved, and 13 were given extensions.