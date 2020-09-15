Final reading for new mask mandate in Mount Pleasant expected Tuesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Face masks could soon be required again in the Town of Mount Pleasant.

A final reading for the new face mask mandate is expected during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

If approved, you would be required to wear a mask or face covering in grocery stores, pharmacies, and town buildings.

People who work in restaurants, bars, retail establishments, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies would also be required to wear masks while interacting with the public.

Earlier this month, Town Council failed to pass an extension of the face mask ordinance by a 5 to 4 vote.

The decision caused an uproar in the community from people both in favor of the mask and those against it. Two petitions also began to circulate calling for town council to either reinstate the mandate or vote against it.

“Go ahead, vote for the mask mandate…see what happens. You’ve been warned,” said one resident during a council meeting last week.

“This is a public health issue. One that unfortunately, when you’re wrong about it, you cost people their lives,” said another.

The new ordinance passed by a 5 to 4 vote during a special meeting on September 9th. The final reading of that ordinance is expected to happen around 2:30 p.m.