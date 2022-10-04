CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston.

Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m.

“A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” fire officials said.

Although crews began what they called an “offensive, interior attack” on the structure, they said the fire continued to grow and spread to a neighboring two-story home and a 2nd alarm was requested, bringing even more units from surrounding agencies to help battle the blaze.

“Due to rapidly deteriorating conditions and fire progression to the attic, firefighters were evacuated from the building and transitioned to a defensive strategy, attacking the fire from the exterior,” officials said.

Fire crews were eventually able to control most of the fire in the two homes within about 45 minutes. They said most of the damage was contained to the original structure and “minimized the fire extension to the second building.”

A Monday afternoon fire burned two homes on Reid Street in downtown Charleston (Photos courtesy Charleston Fire Department)

Investigators with the Fire Marshal Division are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The primary home was vacant at the time. Three residents were displaced from the adjacent home. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.