AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire in Awendaw caused power outages for Berkeley Electric customers Saturday night.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a transformer fire on Sewee Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Power in the greater Awendaw area was out as a result of the fire.

Awendaw-McClellanville officials notified Berkeley Electric.