Fire crews investigating reported explosion on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)– The Saint Johns Fire District says they are investigating a reported explosion in the area of Plow Ground Road and River Rd.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, the fire department posted to their Facebook page about the incident.

According to the Saint Johns Fire District, “Police are investigating a neighbor dispute at this time”. They go on to say, “The explosion appears to be the use of a large explosive target”.

News 2 has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.