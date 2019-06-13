Fire crews respond to house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Two fire departments responded to a house fire in West Ashley early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:34 a.m. in the 1600 block of Nemours Dr. According to St. Andrews Fire, the homeowner woke up and found his second floor back deck on fire.

The homeowner tried to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher while his wife called 9-1-1.

The Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire Department responded on scene and found the bulk of the fire put out.

No one was injured or displaced.

We are told damage was contained to the deck and did not make it into the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.