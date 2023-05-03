MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a parking garage at the Embassy Suites off Ferry Wharf on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said they were working a “multiple car fire” inside the parking garage after receiving a call around 10:00 a.m.

News 2 learned that two cars caught fire on the second floor.

The fire has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the Embassy Suits was temporarily evacuated, but guests have since been allowed back inside the building.

It’s unclear what led to the fire.