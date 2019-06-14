Fire crews respond to structure fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire in Hollywood.

According to dispatch, the St. Pauls Fire Department responded to the fire at the Charleston Blues Club in the 4500 block of Highway 162.

The call came in before 5 a.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Larry Garvin tells News 2 the fire, which occurred at a vacant building, is out. The site used to be a grocery store.

When crews arrived, the roof had already collapsed. It took crews 30 minutes to contain the fire, which started in the center of the building.

Initially, the fire along Hwy 162 shut down the road between Chaplins Landing Road and Savannah Highway. By 6:30 am, the road was reopened.

There is no word right now what caused the fire.