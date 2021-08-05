Fire crews responding to incident at Halls Chophouse in Nexton

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident at Halls Chophouse in Nexton.

The Pine Ridge Fire Rescue and multiple other emergency crews are responding to the scene.

There is no visible fire at this time, but emergency crews have shut down the power in the area as they work the scene at the restaurant.

There is no report of injuries or the cause of the fire at this time. News 2 crews are on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

