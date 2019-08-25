Fire crews responding to reported structure fire on East Bay Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fire crews responded to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston on Sunday.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 1:00 p.m. in the 200 block of East Bay Street near Cumberland Street.

A witness reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of a building which houses Paw Paw and Amen Street Fish and Raw bar.

We have reached out to the Charleston Fire Department for more information. Count on us for updates as they become available.









