GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews from Georgetown County Fire Stations 3, 4, and 11 are in the 14400 block of Choppee Road for a reported vehicle incident with entrapment.

Choppee Road is currently shut down while crews work to free the trapped. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Georgetown County Fire reported two medical helicopters have been requested to assist.

This is a developing story.