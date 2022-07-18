NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday afternoon in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department said crews responded to a home on Delancey Circle around 4:17 p.m. after receiving a call about a house fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home with heavy fire and black smoke coming from the roof.

“The occupant notified firefighters that everyone was out of the home,” said Deputy Chief Julazadeh. “Extensive overhaul was needed to full extinguish the fire in the attic space.”

Multiple agencies also responded to aid, and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad responded and provided rehab to firefighters on the scene.

One occupant and two dogs were displaced because of the fire and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, according to Julazadeh.

—

Video courtesy North Charleston Fire Dept.