Fire dangers: Local forest officials concerned over drought conditions

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Simply put, the Lowcountry needs more rain – that’s the message from the South Carolina Forestry Service. They say drought conditions make it much more likely for fires to spread.

Forestry officials say this extended drought affecting South Carolina is causing some extreme potential fire problems.

Paul Varnedoe is the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest’s Fire Management Officer. He says the forests may still look green and lush, however, the fuel moisture in the green vegetation is very low, and it dries out quickly.

Also, as leaves are beginning to fall, there is a lot to burn. Most often, fires will start in the leaf-litter from an abandoned campfire or someone burning debris next to their home.

At a campground at the Buck Hall Recreation area, a fire was still smoking Friday afternoon after campers had already left their site empty. This can cause ashes to blow into nearby woods and start a forest fire.

Machelle Thomas is spending the weekend at a site nearby.

“They started packing everything up and they started the campfire and started burning – I guess what they had left as trash – and they just pulled off and left the campfire going,” she said of her camping neighbors.

Forestry officials say they are hoping that the rains that may come through early next week could be enough to continue with prescribed burns as soon as next week.