LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several people are sifting through what is left of their belongings after a major fire broke out at a Ladson storage facility on Tuesday morning.

The emergency call came in at 7:46 a.m. saying Ladson Self Storage was on fire. The fire destroyed a dozen units at the facility off Highway 78.

Wesley Cliff, who owns Living Rock Landscapes, keeps tools, equipment, and some vehicles for his company at the storage facility.

“I was on my way to work this morning and I pull up to the front of the gate and there’s a guy out there – he’s bleeding from his head, and he just asked for help, and call 9-1-1,” said Cliff.

Cliff said he was just trying to figure out what was going on.

“I look in through the gate and I see up there, I mean there’s smoke everywhere. So, I drive to the back and there’s multiple units on fire,” he recalled.

The fire was ripping through the storage units.

“There was another guy running from the back- he’s coming up to the front saying call 911, and about that time these guys were already here, and they pulled in there and they started getting everything unloaded and started fighting the fire and cutting the doors open. It was a pretty big fire. Got pretty big for a minute,” said Cliff.

12 units were destroyed by fire or heavy smoke damage.

“Units went to work immediately pulling hand lines, starting to extinguish the fire,” explained Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B Fire Department.

Numerous fire departments responded. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.

And as for the man with blood on his head, officials told News 2 he had minor injuries that did not require EMS transportation.

“Sounds like he was in the unit, perhaps fell down a ladder or some stairs, and one of the units when he was trying to get away to report the fire,” said Batt. Chief Evans.

“Luckily for us, it wasn’t one of our units. But unfortunately, there were some other contractors back there. It was their units; it’s a total loss for those guys. It’s sad that that stuff happens, but they got here fast, they got it put out pretty quickly,” said Cliff.

Crews were on the scene for several hours as they worked to extinguish the flames.