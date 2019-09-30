Fire engines to parade through Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Fire and Rescue will kick-off Fire Prevention Week with their annual Fire Prevention Parade and Display.

The news release stated that the parade will take place on October 7th.

Officials stated that the parade will start in the Oakbrook area of Summerville at 6:00 p.m.

The parade route is as follows:

Begin on Midland Parkway headed towards Ladson Road

Turn right onto Ladson Road

Turn right onto Dorchester Road

Turn right onto Old Trolley Road

Turn right onto South Main Street at 5-points going through Historic Downtown Summerville

End at Lowe’s Shopping Center located at 1207 North Main Street

The display will feature fire engines from across the Lowcountry for kids to climb on, sit in and explore. There will be free food, live music, face painting, jump castles, and more fun activities.