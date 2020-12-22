Fire Marshal: Dog knocked over candle which sparked Monday night fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog was rescued and another perished during a fire Monday night on Johns Island.

Crews with the St. Andrews, City of Charleston and St. John’s Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 3600 block of Morse Avenue just after 8:00 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a one-story single-family home on fire and were able to bring it under control within 20 minutes.

Captain Kevin Berkel with the St. Andrews Fire Department said two occupants were able to get out of the home without injury. One dog was rescued from the home, but another was found deceased.

An initial investigation by the Fire Marshal found the cause of the fire was from a lit candle that was knocked over by one of the dogs in a front bedroom.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.