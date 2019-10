SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire Prevention Week begins starting on Monday, October 7 in Summerville with Fire and Rescue’s annual parade.

There will be rescue trucks on display from across the country for kids to climb on, sit in, and explore.

The parade starts at 6:00 PM on Midland Parkway in the Oakbrook area of Summerville and will make its way to the Lowe’s Shopping Center on North Main Street.