CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly Nelson Street shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Isaiah Graham, 27, died at the Medical University of South Carolina on the morning of October 18 from a gunshot wound he received several hours earlier.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department initially found Graham suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex.

Graham was a fire engineer with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District. The agency announced Graham’s death on social media Wednesday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.