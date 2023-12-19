NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters with North Charleston responded to two separate structure fires Tuesday afternoon.

The first fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Louis Street. Authorities arrived to find a trailer fully on fire. Three adults and one child were able to escape the trailer fire.

The American Red Cross is currently helping the individuals who escaped. No injuries were reported from this fire.

The second fire occurred on Budds Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Firefighters arrived and reported a detached garage on fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished. In addition, no damage was reported to nearby homes.

The cause of both fires is currently under investigation.