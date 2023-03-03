CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston firefighters worked to locate several pets that went missing after a fire burned at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartments last weekend.

Approximately 50 residents were displaced by a fire that damaged or destroyed several units at the West Ashley apartment complex on Feb. 26, according to Charleston Fire officials.

While all residents were safely evacuated, five cats were unaccounted for. Crews spent much of the night searching for the pets until they were all located alive and well.

“Engine 116 Firefighters Dominika Niemiec and Adam Ragus worked into the evening to assist Animal Control. They didn’t stop until they located the last cat hiding inside a box spring of a bed in a fire-damaged apartment,” officials said.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.