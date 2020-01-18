Firefighters respond to house fire in Charleston; ignited candle potentially the cause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders arrived at a structure fire on Acacia Street in West Ashley.

The fire happened at around 2:40 AM on Saturday, January 18.

Firefighters were able to quickly enter the house, search for victims, and control the fire.

It was brought under control and the most significant damage was limited to one bedroom, with smoke and heat damage throughout the house.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

Officials say the occupant of the home was “ear candling” and then fell asleep in bed.

She would be awakened by a smoke alarm and her barking dog and then discovered the fire.

Investigators verified the origin of the fire and determined the cause was likely related to the candle igniting the bedding or other combustible material.

The Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.