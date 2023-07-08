CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to multiple structure fires as storms moved through the area Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say thunderstorms caused several reported lightning strikes in the Shadowmoss neighborhood of West Ashley around 5:00 p.m.

“Four residential structure fires were reported within five minutes, causing multiple units to respond to the subdivision,” said Charleston Fire. “Only one of the incidents resulted in a structure fire.”

Lightning is also the likely cause of a fire near Muirfield Parkway that burned a two-story, single-family home.

“Crews arrived and reported smoke and fire venting from the second-floor area, quickly entered the home, and discovered fire in the attic,” the department said.

Firefighters said none of the occupants were home at the time. Neighbors reported a lightning strike in the vicinity just prior to witnessing smoke venting from the home.

Two cats were in the home. One was rescued and one did not survive.

No other injuries were reported. Five residents were displaced and will be staying with family in the area, according to CFD.

Units from Charleston, North Charleston, Saint Andrews, James Island and Johns Island fire departments responded to the multiple, nearly simultaneous incident.