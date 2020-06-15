Firefly Distillery announces plans for annual 4th of July celebration

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery announced plans for its annual Independence Day celebration with social distancing in mind.

The event, which will take place at Firefly’s new location in North Charleston’s Park Circle, will span its entire 4-acre field, front park and 25,000-sq-ft facility on Saturday, July 4th.

It will feature live music, food trucks and firefly tastings.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Fourth at Firefly at our new location in Park Circle and to maintain the tradition of this fun annual event,” said Scott Newitt, Firefly co-founder. “We’re limiting the number of tickets available to provide plenty of room for attendees to spread out and give guests a comfortable experience for their families to enjoy the local food, drinks and live music.”

The live music lineup will be headlined by The Black Diamond Band with performances by Haley Mae Campbell and Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers starting at 1pm.

Tastings of Firefly Spirits will be available throughout the day at both the indoor and outdoor tasting bars for guests to sample spirits, as well as drinks from the outdoor cocktail bar. Guests are encouraged to book their tasting time ahead of the event to secure a spot.

Organizers say the event will also feature a beer truck with local brews, savory food trucks including Braised in the South and Jonny Poppers and dessert trucks Holy Roly and Sweet Lulus. Each attendee will receive a ticket to participate in the hourly raffle for Firefly Spirits prize packs including grills, rocking chairs, golf bags and more.

The family and dog friendly event will have a limited capacity and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting https://www.fireflydistillery.com/news-events/fourth-at-firefly.

The distillery is meeting and exceeding the CDC and WHO’s recommendations not only for hand sanitizer, but also social distancing measures. Firefly is taking extra precautions to keep the community healthy by:

• Requiring all staff and vendors to wear masks

• Offering hand sanitizer to guests throughout the distillery grounds

• Spacing picnic tables and outdoor bars 8 feet apart

• Providing a safe and welcoming environment for all