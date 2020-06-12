Firefly Distillery announces summer concert series aimed a bringing the community together

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery announced a new summer concert series aimed at bringing to community together.

The seven week-long outdoor summer concert series will begin on June 12th and will bring the community together in a safe place to listen to live local music performances.

Those attending will enjoy the concert in field near the new Firefly Distillery in North Charleston where safe social distancing can be enforced.

It will happen each Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and there will be a capacity of 500 people.

The current lineup includes:

• Friday, June 12 & Saturday, June 13 – Runaway Gin

• Friday, June 19 & Saturday, June 20 – Whiskey Run and Lauren Hall

• Friday, June 26 & Saturday, June 27 – The Majestics

• Friday, July 3 – The Midnight City Band. There will be no Safe Sounds concert on Saturday, July 4.

• Friday, July 11 & Saturday, July 12 – The Yacht Club

• Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 – The Reckoning

• Friday, July 24 & Saturday, July 25 – TBA with special guest

“Our community comes first to us here at Firefly and we thought this would offer a great way for people to get outside safely and come together as a community over a shared love of music,” says Scott Newitt, co-owner of Firefly Distillery. “We’re lucky to have plenty of space, so even by limiting the concerts to 10 percent of our field capacity, we can still host 500 guests.”

Firefly distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

For more information about Firefly Distillery, safety procedures, and the concert series, visit www.fireflydistillery.com.